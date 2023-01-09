Brazil Riots LIVE updates: Lula vows to punish ‘neo-fascists’ after visiting the wreckage of his presidential palace
Story highlights
Brazil Riots LIVE updates: Several supporters of Brazil's former President and far-right leader, Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday. The protests in Brazil are seen as similar lines to the US Capitol invasion two years ago by former President Donald Trump supporters.
Hundreds of protesters stormed the building, demanding military intervention to depose President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula was sworn in only a week ago. Supporters of the former president refused to accept that the populist 'autocrat' was defeated in his re-election bid, claiming that the election was rigged. Hardcore supporters have openly called for a military coup to restore him to power, with some attempting to sow chaos through vandalism and violent attacks hoping to elicit a military response.
Footage shared on social media showed hundreds of people pouring into the National Congress building. The protesters were met with police tear gas. Protesters wearing yellow and green T-shirts and Brazilian flags attacked some police vehicles securing the building and also destroyed protection barriers.
Brazilian media reported that the army had stationed 2,500 troops in Brasilia ahead of the possible declaration of a "guarantee of law and order" (GLO) by the president, which would authorize the use of troops in the case of a security crisis.
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have taken to the streets in Brazil's capital after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took charge of the office. Thousands of protestors of the far-right former President broke into the National Congress and the Supreme Court on Sunday. Due to the violent nature of the protests, Brazil's security forces had to use measures like tear gas to control the protests.
Here are some pictures from Brasília on Sunday:
In pictures | A 'sad day' for Brazil as rioters storm government buildings
Brazilian president Lula da Silva has toured the wreckage of his presidential palace after an extraordinary day of political violence in the capital, Brasília, saw thousands of far-right extremists run riot through the country’s democratic institutions in a failed attempt to overthrow his week-old government. Calling those who took part in the attacks "vandals, neo-fascists and fanatics", Lula ordered a federal intervention in the capital, bringing policing under the control of the central government.
Lula was not in Brasília at the time of the attack but he gave an angry speech blaming Bolsonaro for the chaos and promising that "anyone involved will be punished".
According to Reuters, citing a document, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ruled that Brasilia governor Ibaneis Rocha should be removed from his position for 90 days due to the events of Sunday. Earlier today, Rocha posted a video in which he apologised for the events of today.
In the video, he says, " want to apologise to President Lula da Silva for what happened today in our city … What happened here in our city today was simply unacceptable".
The Australian government has condemned the attacks on democratic institutions in Brazil, calling the riots as “unacceptable” and calling for a return to stability.
"The Australian government condemns the attack on Brazil’s Congress, supreme court and Presidential Palace", a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Guardian."
The spokesperson added, "Such attacks are unacceptable; democratic institutions and processes must be respected. We join President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s call for a return to normality, peace and stability."
The Brazilian police force said that 300 people were arrested at Sunday’s protests, this 100 fewer than the number given earlier by the governor of Brasília, Ibaneis Rocha.
"300 arrested. Investigations continue until the last member is identified", the PCDF said on Twitter.
300 presos. As investigações seguem até que o último integrante seja identificado.— PCDF - Polícia Civil (@pcdf_oficial) January 9, 2023
Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro condemned "pillaging and invasions of public buildings" Sunday after hundreds of his supporters raided the Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. Bolsonaro rejected what he called new President Lula da Silva's "baseless" accusations that he incited the invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia. Writing on Twitter, the ex-president, who left Brazil for the US state of Florida last month on the second-to-last day of his term, also defended the right to "peaceful protests."
- Manifestações pacíficas, na forma da lei, fazem parte da democracia. Contudo, depredações e invasões de prédios públicos como ocorridos no dia de hoje, assim como os praticados pela esquerda em 2013 e 2017, fogem à regra.— Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023
Protesters attempted to enter the Planalto Palace, which serves as the seat of government. Videos of them inside the palace began to circulate on social media.
🚨VEJA: Palácio do Planalto nesse momento. Há relatos de que invadiram também a sala do presidente Lula e depredaram o lugar. pic.twitter.com/OPjQsLGOu3— CHOQUEI (@choquei) January 8, 2023