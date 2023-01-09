Brazil Riots LIVE updates: Lula vows to punish ‘neo-fascists’ after visiting the wreckage of his presidential palace

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have taken to the streets in Brazil's capital after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took charge of the office. Thousands of protestors of the far-right former President broke into the National Congress and the Supreme Court on Sunday. Due to the violent nature of the protests, Brazil's security forces had to use measures like tear gas to control the protests.

Here are some pictures from Brasília on Sunday:

In pictures | A 'sad day' for Brazil as rioters storm government buildings