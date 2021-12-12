Brazil may start asking for vaccine certificate from incoming travellers

As cases of Omicron variant are increasing all around the world, Brazil has decided to exercise caution and will now, thus, be demanding Covid vaccination certificate from international travellers.

A Supreme Court judge in Brazil has announced that all foreign visitors entering the country will now need to show proof that they have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Before this, the authorities were simply demanding a negative PCR test for any incoming travellers, as per restrictions imposed by the national health agency. However, now with the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant all around the world, the judge wants the government to exercise caution and avoid the spread.

Judge Luís Roberto Barroso claimed that it will be extremely difficult to check all visitors. So, having a vaccine certificate will help prevent the spread of the new variant, which is believed to be more transmissible.

Barroso also added that the country will make exceptions for all travellers coming from countries which have bene unable to fully vaccinate most of their population due to lack of resources. Such travellers will be compulsorily asked to quarantine for a period of five days, though.

As of now, Brazil has reported four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

However, this decision has not gone well with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been strongly criticised for his poor handling of the deadly pandemic. Bolsonaro, a non-believer of vaccine effectiveness, claims he has not been vaccinated himself and has rubbished reports claiming that the health agency Anvisa will be demanding vaccination certificate from incoming travellers.

As of now, it is not clear when the new restrictions will be imposed. However, the announcement comes a few days ahead of the upcoming New Year parties and carnival parades. Some independent events have already been cancelled due to fear of the Omicron variant in the country.