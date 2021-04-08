Biden set to introduce reforms against increasing gun violence

US president Joe Biden will soon be launching measures to curb the increasing gun violence in the country, with a special focus on ‘ghost guns’.

Since Biden took over the White House, there has been an increase in gun violence-related incidents — something the US has been infamous for the past few years. Biden has come under extreme pressure from his Democratic party to tackle the gun reforms.

After gun violence incidents in Colorado, Georgia and California, Biden is set to announce the nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent for the post of the chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — a central agency in the fight against gun violence.

Biden is expected to issue six measures “to address the gun-violence health epidemic” by bringing in Chipman who went on to work for a gun control advocacy group and there is no one "better to enforce gun laws," a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

“Gun violence takes lives and leaves a lasting legacy of trauma in communities every single day in this country, even when it is not on the nightly news,” the White House said in a statement. “In fact, cities across the country are in the midst of a historic spike in homicides, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and brown Americans. The president is committed to taking action to reduce all forms of gun violence.”

Biden will be focusing more on ‘ghost guns’ which are homemade weapons as they cannot even be traced when found on crime scenes.

His other measures will include boosting support for agencies that are involved in tackling community violence and will order the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking.