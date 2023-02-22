ugc_banner
Live Now

Biden-NATO leaders meet | US President to confer with eastern European leaders over Ukraine, Russia and more

WION Web Team
Warsaw, PolandUpdated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates of the Joe Biden-NATO eastern European leaders meeting. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war draws nearer, US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (February 24th) will meet with leaders of NATO's eastern flank. 

Catch all the LIVE updates here.

22 Feb 2023, 4:44 PM (IST)
Biden to meet Bucharest nine

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (February 24th), will meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine.

The nations are staunch supporters of Ukraine and have strongly supported the war-torn nation through military aid. As per AFP, they also fear the war spilling over.