Live Now
Biden-NATO leaders meet | US President to confer with eastern European leaders over Ukraine, Russia and more
WION Web Team
Warsaw, PolandUpdated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates of the Joe Biden-NATO eastern European leaders meeting. Photograph:(WION Web Team)
Story highlights
As the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war draws nearer, US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (February 24th) will meet with leaders of NATO's eastern flank. Catch all the LIVE updates here.
As the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war draws nearer, US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (February 24th) will meet with leaders of NATO's eastern flank.
Catch all the LIVE updates here.
22 Feb 2023, 4:44 PM (IST)
US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (February 24th), will meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine.
The nations are staunch supporters of Ukraine and have strongly supported the war-torn nation through military aid. As per AFP, they also fear the war spilling over.