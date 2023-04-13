Biden in Ireland LIVE | Biden meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar
Story highlights
US President Joe Biden will continue with his visit to Ireland today. He is in Dublin on Thursday and will be addressing the entire Irish parliament and will become the first American leader since 1995 to do so. Biden will also mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement with the Irish president. Follow for LIVE updates from his Ireland visit.
Joe Biden is holding talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The talks will feature discussion about the Irish efforts to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Biden was questioned by reporters in Dublin about the leak of the secret documents, to which he said that he can't comment on the matter right now.
"I can't right now, there's a full blown investigation going on, as you know with the intelligence community and the justice department, they're getting close - I don't have the answers," he said.
US President Joe Biden has planted a tree in the grounds of Phoenix Park. Before Biden, John F Kennedy and Barack Obama had also planted a tree there. Before this, Biden held talks with Ireland President Michael D Higgins.
Biden later rang the Peace Bell, which was installed on the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Joe Biden was at the Irish president's official residence and said that it "looks just like the White House". He also signed the visitors' book here.
"As the Irish saying goes, your feet will bring you where you heart is. I talk about returning to the home of my ancestors to celebrate the things that bind Ireland and the United States, and recommit ourselves to peace, equity and - I think the most Irish of words used in my family was - dignity," Biden wrote.
The White House said that the matter of the leak of highly sensitive Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine and other things were not discussed in talks between Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak. The White House press secretary said the subject of a major Pentagon investigation "did not come up".
On the issue of Biden's gaffe at a speech yesterday, the White House has said it was "very clear" to Irish rugby fans that he was referring to the All Blacks New Zealand team. Biden had mistakenly referenced "the Black and Tans" instead of the NZ team at a speech at a pub.
Biden mixed up the name of the team with a War of Independence-era police force in Ireland that gained notoriety for being extremely violent.
National Security Council senior director Amanda Sloat said: "It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins sitting next to him."
The Ukraine war will be "high on the agenda" when Joe Biden meets with Irish leaders today, a top US official has said. National Security Council senior director Amanda Sloat said the situation in Ukraine will take priority in talks with Irish President Michael D Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar "given Ireland's participation in various aspects of US support for Ukraine".
US President Joe Biden will be guest of honour at a banquet at St Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle on Thursday evening. The honour has previously only been given to Queen Elizabeth II and US President John F. Kennedy.
US President Joe Biden will continue with his Ireland visit today. He is in Dublin today and will address a joint session of the Irish parliament. This will be the first time that a US leader will be doing so since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
Irish President Michael D Higgins is hosting Biden at his official residence, Aras an Uachtarain. Both of them will also take part in a tree-planting ceremony and a ringing of the Peace Bell.