Live Updates | Biden announces 2024 US presidential re-election bid

WashingtonUpdated: Apr 25, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

(File photo) US President Joe Biden Photograph:(AFP)

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will run to become president again in 2024 US presidential election. This will bring him in contest once again, with former US president Donald Trump whom he defeated in 2020 US Presidential Elections. The confirmation of Biden's renewed presidential bid came in a video.
 

25 Apr 2023, 4:04 PM (IST)
Kamala Harris confirms that she would be Biden's running mate in 2024

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she will be US President Joe Biden's running mate as he seeks re-election bid in 2024 US Presidential Election.

"As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection," she tweeted.

25 Apr 2023, 3:55 PM (IST)
US President Joe Biden has announced his re-election bid

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will stand for re-election in 2024 US Presidential Election. The confirmation came in a video