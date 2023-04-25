Live Updates | Biden announces 2024 US presidential re-election bid
US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will run to become president again in 2024 US presidential election. This will bring him in contest once again, with former US president Donald Trump whom he defeated in 2020 US Presidential Elections. The confirmation of Biden's renewed presidential bid came in a video.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she will be US President Joe Biden's running mate as he seeks re-election bid in 2024 US Presidential Election.
"As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection," she tweeted.
As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 25, 2023
That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection. pic.twitter.com/W7YA0HZfm0
