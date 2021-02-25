Biden administration to release intelligence report on Khashoggi killing

The White House is set to release the intelligence report detailing the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in the next few hours.

President Biden has also seen the report and is expected to speak to 85-year-old King Salman soon.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that President Biden would only communicate with the Saudi king and said the declassified Khashoggi report was being readied for release soon.

"The president's intention as is the intention of this government is to recalibrate our engagement with Saudi Arabia and to have counterparts communicate with counterparts and he communicated Prince Salman communicated with the secretary of defense that's the appropriate line of communication and the president will speak with the king at the appropriate time," Psaki said.

"It will be soon and as soon as we have an update on that being finalized and of course, when it happens, we'll provide you all with a readout," the spokesperson added.

The report's release is part of President Biden's policy to realign ties with Riyadh. A version of the same report was shared with US Congress in late 2018, however, the Trump administration had refused to release the declassified version seeking instead to preserve cooperation and promote US arms sales to the Kingdom.

According to US media, court documents in a Canadian civil lawsuit filed earlier this year showed that two private jets used by the squad allegedly sent to murder Khashoggi were owned by a company earlier seized by Prince Salman.

Khashoggi, 59, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist was allegedly lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 and reportedly killed by a team of operatives.

They then allegedly dismembered his body his remains have never been found.

Saudi Arabia had eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed in a “rogue” extradition operation gone wrong but it denied any involvement by Crown Prince Salman.