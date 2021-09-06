Barbados announces presidential nominee, cuts ties with British monarchy

Barbados announced its presidential nominee last week as it severed its ties with British monarchy last week. British monarch was previously the head of state of Barbados.

Dame Sandra Mason will now become the country's president. She will assume office on November 30. She was nominated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

With this Barbados has moved in the direction of becoming a republic. The prime minister stated that there would be no change in the flag, independence day, or pledge of the country.

Nomination of Dame Sandra Mason was announced by the prime minister during live address to the nation. PM Mottley said that Mason had already consented to the nomination.