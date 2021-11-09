Barack Obama confuses Scotland with Ireland during COP26 speech

Barack Obama's speech at COP26 was tarnished by a couple of noticeable gaffes, according to Scottish listeners.

Speaking at the Glasgow Climate Conference, the former US president initially referred to his region as the "Emerald Isles," and then to William Shakespeare as "the Bard."

"Since we’re in the Emerald Isles here, let me quote the Bard, William Shakespeare," Obama said.

"The Emerald Isle" is a romantic moniker for Ireland, not the United Kingdom, and Shakespeare is regarded as the "Bard" of England, rather than Scotland, where the poet Robert Burns retains that distinction.



During the Climate Change summit, the former US President became the latest American to become disoriented about his surroundings.

His blunder comes a week after CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer incorrectly stated that he was broadcasting from the location where 20,000 delegates had convened... in Edinburgh.

Overall, the former president's address was warmly received, despite a few gaffes that made a few Scottish teeth clench.

Obama, who was instrumental in bringing the Paris climate agreement to fruition six years ago, was greeted on stage with a rousing ovation.

(With inputs from agencies)