Bangladesh to restore internet in world's largest Rohingya refugee settlement

Bangladesh authorities have decided to restore internet in Cox's Bazar settlement of Rohingya Muslims. The Cox's Bazar settlement is the largest refugee settlement in the world. Bangladesh had snapped 3G and 4G internet from the Rohingya settlement about a year ago. The move had attracted international condemnation.

"Our Foreign Minister and International NGOs are saying that we have an international pressure to restore the service. Besides, we have information in our hand that the Rohingyas are using Myanmar’s SIM card that means they are going through Myanmar’s network. So who are they talking to?..." Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Bangladesh Minister of Home Affairs told WION.

He added that as Bangladesh Government wanted the Rohingyas to use the country's network, it was restoring 3G and 4G network.

"... We want to get them back in our network to keep their activities in control," he said

Kamal added that Bangladesh Government does not want to "control general Rohingya people in the camps" but said that government want to keep an eye on terrorist elements that may "sometimes provoke the Rohingyas"

The Home Minister however, warned that the government can shut down the internet again if situation demands it.

"...Yes, we have some concerns about how we control this huge population of using the internet. But we will shut down it again, if needed. Actually we can do anything to ensure our people’s security,’’ he said.

Bangladesh had received flak for continuing to suspend internet services even amid coronavirus pandemic. Human Rights groups had warned that such move may give rise to unnecessary rumours

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen was quoted by AFP saying that the spread of "baseless rumours and misinformation" could create panic and destabilise the camps, where a few Rohingya have been killed in internal clashes in recent years.

"However, responding to the requests from our friends and also for the need of imparting education and COVID-19 response, for greater internet connectivity, we have taken a decision on lifting the restrictions on 3G and 4G mobile networks, which will be effective very soon," Momen said.

The first infection in the camps was detected in May but fears that the virus could spread quickly have so far not been realised.

Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association, said the restoration of internet access was "very good news".

"We can now get regular updates on COVID-19. And we can mobilise people against the activities of the human traffickers," he said.

