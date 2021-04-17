Authenticity of UFOs’ leaked photos, video confirmed by Pentagon 

Leaked photos and video of 'unidentified aerial phenomena' (UAP) taken in 2019 were legitimate and taken by navy personnel, confirmed the Defence Department of the US.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that the photos and video of triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the clouds were taken by US Navy personnel.

The pictures of three unidentified objects, categorised as a ‘sphere', 'acorn' and 'metallic blimp' were taken by Navy personnel, confirmed Gough.

The defence department cannot comment further on the observations or examination, added Gough.

In April 2020, the Pentagon released three short videos showing 'unidentified aerial phenomena'. Earlier, the US Navy had confirmed the clips as real. The videos released by the Pentagon date back to 2004 and 2015, and show flying objects that cannot be identified. The objects in question were moving rapidly, and were captured by infrared cameras.

In December last year, former President Donald Trump had signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill which he also set into motion a 180-day countdown for the authorities to reveal all they know about UFOs.

The DIA and Secretary of Defence were given less than six months to provide information on 'unidentified aerial phenomena' to the Congress and committees of armed services, according to former President Trump's move.

In addition, the report must pinpoint any potential threats to national security posed by UFOs, while attempting to analyse whether any of the adversaries of the US may be involved in the sightings of UFOs.

Almost on cue, America's spy agency CIA allowed all UFO information to be downloaded ahead of the deadline last month.

The CIA allowed documents to be accessed by downloading from the Black Vault website. The data involved every instance of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), which has been mapped by the US government.

(With inputs from agencies)