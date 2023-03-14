Aukus live updates | China, Russia slam submarines deal, accuse West of fomenting trouble in Asia
Australia has announced that it is buying five US nuclear-powered submarines, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailing the deal saying that it represents the biggest single investment in Australia's defence capability "in all of our history."
The deal will also allow Australia to build a new model with US and British technology under an ambitious plan to bolster Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific in the face of a rising China. US President Joe Biden has stressed that Australia, which joined the alliance known as AUKUS, 18 months ago, with Washington and London, will not be getting nuclear weapons.
Monday's announcement came at an event at a naval base in San Diego, California, where Biden hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
While China has reacted strongly to the deal, UN nuclear watchdog expressed concern saying that the Aukus leaders must ensure there were no proliferation risks from the deal.
The UK’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet could double in size as plans were revealed for the new “Aukus” vessels to be based on a British design, reports Guardian.
In a bid to counter the growing threat from China, the UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, vowed alongside his US and Australian counterparts to stand “shoulder to shoulder” to protect peace in the Indo-Pacific given its implications for security across the world.
A “historic” deal 18 months in the making was announced by the three leaders in Point Loma, San Diego, that will see new Aukus submarines seaworthy from the late 2030s. They will be based on a British design, with some made in the UK by BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce – principally in Barrow-in-Furness.
Moscow, which has sought to shore up its ties with China, also accused the West of fomenting "years of confrontation" in the Asia-Pacific region.
"The Anglo-Saxon world, with the creation of structures like AUKUS and with the advancement of NATO military infrastructures into Asia, is making a serious bet on many years of confrontation," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in televised comments.
The UN nuclear watchdog said it had to ensure there were no proliferation risks from the deal.
"Ultimately, the Agency must ensure that no proliferation risks will emanate from this project," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said.
China has slammed US, UK and Australia over the announcement of nuclear powered submarines deal, saying that they are embarking on a “path of error and danger”.
“The latest joint statement from the US, UK and Australia demonstrates that the three countries, for the sake of their own geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international communities and are walking further and further down the path of error and danger,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
The multibillion-dollar deal, also known as the Aukus deal, was announced during a meeting of US, UK and Australian leaders in San Diego on Monday, that will provide Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines in an effort to counter the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific.