At least 81 dead in Germany, Belgium floods; Merkel says her 'heart goes out' to victims

More than 1,000 have been reported missing as heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe have killed at least 81 people in Germany and Belgium.

In Germany, which is experiencing one of the worst weather disasters since World War II, desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as rescue helicopters were being used for evacuation.

About 60 dead, approx 1,300 peoples are missing, thousands out of power after devastating #floods in Western #Germany. pic.twitter.com/HvPrv3cQ57 — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) July 16, 2021 ×

Unusually heavy rains were also seen in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a visit to Washington, said her "heart goes out" to the victims of the flooding.

"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," she said, adding that the government is doing its "utmost to help (people) in their distress".

Standing at her side for a news conference after holding bilateral talks, US President Joe Biden called the floods a tragedy.

"Chancellor Merkel, I want to express to you and to the people of Germany my sincere condolences and the condolences of the American people for the devastating loss of life and destruction due to the flooding over the past 24 hours in Germany and neighboring countries," Biden said

Unusually heavy rains in the European countries have caused rivers to burst their banks and flooding streets in cities and towns, while power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of households.

