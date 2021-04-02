At least 41 dead as Taiwan train derails in tunnel: Rescue agency

A packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday leaving at least 41 people dead, according to the rescue agency and local media reports.

In their latest rescue operation update, the national fire agency said 41 people died.

"41 people died, two are still trapped in carriages and 66 have been sent to hospital," it said.

Police earlier said 36 passengers had been classified as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" -- a term for someone showing no signs of life.

The crash, which also injured more than 40 passengers, is the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.

The accident occurred on Taiwan's eastern railway line around 9.30am (0130 GMT) near the coastal city of Hualien. The eight-car train was making its way from Taipei to the southeastern city of Taitung and was carrying some 350 passengers, the rescue centre said.

Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to.

The accident occurred at the start of the busy annual Tomb Sweeping festival, a long holiday weekend when Taiwan's roads and railways are usually packed.

Taiwan Railways Administration issued a separate statement saying "many" were without signs of life, citing the local fire department.

Taiwan's mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from Taipei down the east coast is renowned for its tunnels and route that hugs the coast just north of Hualien where the crash occurred.

The line connecting Taipei with Hualien was only opened in 1979.

