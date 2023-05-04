Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Security beefed up ahead of Victory Day parade
Story highlights
Ukraine war is entering a new phase with more aggressive attacks and counterattacks from both sides making the situation in Eastern Europe volatile. After Kremlin was targeted by Ukrainian drones with an intention to take out Putin, Russian Minister Vladimir Vasilyev who is the leader of the ruling United Russia party’s faction in the State Duma said the attack was not only on Putin but also on the Russian society. "Today, terrorism has raised it head again and is targeting the very heart of Russia. Attacks targeting the president are targeting each one of us. To thwart them, maximal consolidation, vigilance, cooperation with law enforcement agencies and special services are need. And the most important thing is understanding that all of us must defend the motherland and the president," he wrote on his Telegram account, reported Kremlin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the security in Moscow is being stepped up ahead World War II Victory Day celebrations to be held next week in the city, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"Of course, everything will be strengthened. Everything has already been strengthened in preparation for the Victory Day parade," Peskov stated.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for creation of a special tribunal which can hold Russia accountable for its "crime of aggression".
"There should be responsibility for this crime. And this can only be enforced by the tribunal," he said while addressing diplomats and officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin over war crime charge.
Russia alleged that the United States was the mastermind of the drone attack which took place in Kremlin and was aimed at President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine only carried it out.
"Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Kyiv only does what it is told to do," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the International Criminal Court in The Hague under heavy security as reported by AFP.
Zelensky will meet with the ICC's leadership, which has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin of Russia on accusations of committing a war crime, according to a statement from Kyiv.
Russian shelling near Kherson on Wednesday has led to the death of least 23, the regional governor said.
“The enemy’s targets are the places where we live. Their targets are our lives, and the lives of our children,” governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an online video, adding that a hypermarket, a railway station and residential buildings came under attack.
Zelensky is reportedly going to Berlin on May 13 according to German police, but a security source later stated it was premature to announce the visit to the public and it was now uncertain if it would actually happen.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian president is anticipated to speak at The Hague. He will also have encounters with lawmakers and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, reported Al Jazeera.
Supply chain issues have caused a delay in the delivery of the first of 66 new F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.
Since last year, Taiwan has complained about delays in US weapon delivery, including as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers divert their supply to Ukraine to help Kiev defend itself against a Russian invasion, reported Al Jazeera.
18 out of 24 kamikaze drones that Russia deployed in an attack before dawn have been blown up by Ukrainian air defences.
According to the Kyiv city administration, all missiles and drones that had been aiming towards the Ukrainian capital for the third day in a row had been destroyed, reported Al Jazeera.
“The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type,” the Kyiv administration said in a statement.
Two hours after being hit by a drone strike, emergency personnel at a large oil refinery in Russia claim to have put out the fire, according to a report from the TASS news agency early on Thursday.
According to TASS, the incident happened at the Ilsky refinery in the Krasnodar area, close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces have started the counteroffensive. "The UAF have started its counteroffensive; they have ‘unlimited’ personnel and shells," Prigozhin said, as per Telegram channel of his press office.