Assassinated Haitian president's wife Martine Moise speaks out after the attack

On Saturday, slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise's widow issued her first public statements following the attack that killed the Haitian leader. She asked the nation not to "lose its way."

Three days after her husband was shot and killed in their home, Martine Moise posted an audio message on Twitter. She said, "Thank you, God, I am alive.".

"I am alive but I have lost my husband Jovenel," she added.

Pradel Henriquez, Haiti's minister of culture and communications, confirmed the authenticity of the remarks to news agency AFP.

Following the attack in the early hours of Wednesday, Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital, following which she had to be evacuated to Miami for treatment.

It is reported that 28 men surrounded the couple in their home, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans, and began firing.

Three of the assailants were killed, while 17 have been arrested. There are still a few at large, according to police. It's not clear why the attack occurred.

In her audio message, Martine Moise described how mercenaries stormed her home and shot her husband without giving him a chance to speak a word.

Despite my tears, she said, "we cannot allow this country to derail." saying Moise's spilled blood must not be in vain.

Her husband's death has thrown Haiti in chaos, the poorest country in the Americas.

Amid deep uncertainty over its political future, the international community has called on the impoverished Caribbean country to go ahead with the presidential and legislative elections slated for later this year.

Martine Moise assured her that she would not abandon her country and promised Haitians that soon she'll engage with them directly on Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies)