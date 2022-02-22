As it happened | Ukraine conflict: Russia captures Chernobyl power plant

1:Russia announced Thursday morning that military operations have begun in Ukraine, kicking off a long-feared attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour.



2: Explosions have been heard near major cities, including Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.



3: Russian military have penetrated the borders of four Ukrainian districts.



4: Ukraine says killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'.



5: Three Ukrainian border guards have been slain, according to the Ukrainian border guard.



6: Ukraine has declared martial law.



7: As major airlines cancel flights, flights are being directed to avoid Ukraine's airspace.



