Art show under water? Wear a diving suit to witness this exhibition in frozen sea

If you are an art lover, how far are you willing to go to witness an exhibition?

Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy an altogether unique experience in Russia if they are willing to go underwater to witness an art show.

The exhibition that is grabbing eyeballs is being held under the ice of the White Sea in Russia's northern-west region of Karelia.

Photographer Viktor Lyagushkin and artist Denis Lotarev have displayed their pictures, paintings, and sculptures, into the frozen sea.

The visitors are required to wear a diving suit and brace temperatures close to zero.

Also read | Artwork depicting vagina draws Bolsonaro's ire in Brazil

Lyagushkin, known for his works for National Geographic, has exhibited pictures of the White sea flora and fauna, reports news agency Reuters.

He said that those creatures and plants he had photographed face the risk of getting extinct soon because of climate change since the White Sea is the southernmost of all Arctic seas.

The images put on display could be the last of them, the photographer said.

Mikhail Khrobystov, who witnessed the event, said that underwater, the pictures appeared shiny and three-dimensional.

This is the second such exhibition of the two artists and the first one was organised in 2019.

The artworks will be present till April 15 approximately underwater till the ice starts melting.



