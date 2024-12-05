Seoul, South Korea

In a tense moment outside the South Korean National Assembly, opposition party leader An Gwi-ryeong grabbed a soldier's rifle, saying that she would be the last line to stop military entry into parliament during the chaos trigerred after the declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Advertisment

The shocking event took place around 10 pm as troops tried to prevent lawmakers from entering the National Assembly for a vote on the martial law decree. A widely circulated video captured An in a tussle with a soldier for his rifle that both held in a tug-of-war at one stage, and the soldier directly pointed the deadly weapon at her. The leader yelled at the soldier, "Aren't you ashamed?"

A spokesperson for the main opposition, the Democratic Party, said that Gwi-ryeong was "angered" by the military's actions. "Even when they were under orders, armed soldiers pointing guns at citizens in the National Assembly and intervening in proceedings of the lawmakers is an obvious illegality," she said.

Reflecting on the confrontation, An confessed she's never held a gun before, so at first, she was intimidated. But her fear turned into urgency. "During the physical confrontation, I almost tried to block them with my body. As they grabbed my arm and pushed, I resisted and came to think that I had actually pushed the gun away during that process," she said.

Advertisment

Her main concern in that tense moment was to stop the troops from entering the National Assembly. "If the troops had entered the assembly and disrupted the vote, we wouldn't be here today, and we wouldn't have been able to lift martial law."

This followed President Yoon’s sudden and controversial martial law declaration, which surprised even members of his own party. Protests erupted amid defiance from lawmakers as An and others gathered inside the assembly to vote against the decree. Furniture was used to barricade the entrances to block the entry of soldiers.

After the severe backlash and public protests, martial law was lifted hours after it had been imposed due to the defiance of lawmakers. An expressed concern over South Korea's hard-won democracy. "I'm worried that our democracy is crumbling and regressing," she said.

Advertisment

The political crisis continues with an impeachment motion against President Yoon expected soon. Lawmakers are pledging to safeguard their constitutional rights and rejecting all further attempts to impose martial law by Yoon.

(With inputs from agencies)