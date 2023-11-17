LIVE TV
APEC summit LIVE updates | US President Biden to address the forum today

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:01 AM IST

(From R) US First Lady Jill Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff watch a live musical performance during a welcome reception for leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' week at the Exploratorium, in San Francisco, California, on November 15, 2023. US singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani performed. Photograph:(AFP)

APEC Summit live updates: The stage is set for heads of governments, delegations and major companies to mingle at the APEC Economic Leaders' Week (AELW) forum at San Francisco. Earlier, though all eyes were on Biden-Xi meet, its time for diplomacy across the APEC grouping to come into focus.

APEC summit LIVE updates: After his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President is set to attend and address APEC Economic Leaders' Week (AELW) forum in San Francisco. He will host a dinner with heads of delegations tonight (US time). Biden-Xi meeting was seen as an important event as both the countries sought to stabilise strained relations.

17 Nov 2023, 0:40 (IST)
This is US President Biden's schedule at APEC forum today

US President Joe Biden will attend a CEOs summit. A 'family photo' will then follow with APEC leaders as well as those from guest countries..

Biden will then hold an informal dialogue with the leaders and attend a working lunch. After that, he will deliver remarks at the forum. He will host dinner for the heads of delegations at 10:45 ET (9 am IST on November 18).