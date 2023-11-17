APEC summit LIVE updates | US President Biden to address the forum today
APEC summit LIVE updates: After his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President is set to attend and address APEC Economic Leaders' Week (AELW) forum in San Francisco. He will host a dinner with heads of delegations tonight (US time). Biden-Xi meeting was seen as an important event as both the countries sought to stabilise strained relations.
US President Joe Biden will attend a CEOs summit. A 'family photo' will then follow with APEC leaders as well as those from guest countries..
Biden will then hold an informal dialogue with the leaders and attend a working lunch. After that, he will deliver remarks at the forum. He will host dinner for the heads of delegations at 10:45 ET (9 am IST on November 18).