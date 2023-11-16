LIVE TV
APEC Summit LIVE updates: President Biden meets Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

WION Web Team
Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:02 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President Joe Biden. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

APEC Summit LIVE updates: US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met each other on the sidelines of APEC summit. The bilateral meeting is going on.

Stay tuned to WION as we bring you latest from APEC Summit

16 Nov 2023, 1:01 (IST)
Biden-XI meet at APEC summit

The much anticipated bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has begun.