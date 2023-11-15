APEC Summit LIVE: Global leaders start arriving in San Francisco, Biden-Xi meet in focus
APEC Summit 2023 LIVE: The stage is set for the highly anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, currently underway in California’s San Francisco.
Biden arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and Xi landed shortly after. The Chinese president was welcomed on the tarmac by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the leaders would discuss the “continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication” and how they “can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community.”
The two leaders are meeting only for the second time since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Xi's last visit to the United States dates back to 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency. It would be interesting to see how the two leaders get along with each other, especially when the ties are at a historic low between the world’s two biggest economies.
APEC is a regional economic forum that was established in 1989. Its stated aim was to “leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific and create greater prosperity for the people of the region through regional economic integration”. Notably, many East Asian countries had recorded increasing growth rates in the ’80s and the decade preceding the formation of the forum.
This is Xi Jinping’s first visit to the US in six years, as both nations struggle to navigate their strained ties. The stakes have never been higher. Here are top six focus areas as the leaders of the world's two biggest economies meet.
US President Joe Biden, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo were amongst the top global leaders who arrived in San Francisco ahead of APEC Summit 2023. Japanese leader Fumio Kishida is also expected to land there shortly.
Ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said China 'had real problems' during a fundraiser event. Biden said, “President Xi is another example of how reestablishing American leadership in the world is taking hold. They've got real problems."
The two leaders will meet at Filoli Estate, a country house museum about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Francisco, according to officials.