Alexei Navalny Funeral Live: The funeral of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition leader, will take place in Moscow on Friday (March 1). Many view this event as emblematic of the ongoing struggle between the country's marginalized protest movement and President Vladimir Putin's efforts to suppress it.

Significant security measures have been implemented, and thousands of mourners have gathered around the church and cemetery where Navalny will be laid to rest in the Russian capital. Allies of Navalny have accused the Kremlin of attempting to disrupt the funeral arrangements, citing challenges in securing a venue and finding a hearse willing to transport his body.

Navalny, who died last month at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony, has drawn accusations from his widow, supporters, and Western leaders pointing fingers at Putin, although the Kremlin has denied any involvement. Negotiations for Navalny's release were reportedly underway before his death, leading his supporters to question the timing of events.

The funeral proceedings will be broadcasted live, enabling those outside Russia who have rallied behind Navalny's cause to observe the event online.

