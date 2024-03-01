Alexei Navalny Funeral LIVE: Russian opposition leader's burial ceremony to begin soon
Story highlights
Alexei Navalny Funeral Live: The funeral of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition leader, will take place in Moscow on Friday (March 1). Many view this event as emblematic of the ongoing struggle between the country's marginalized protest movement and President Vladimir Putin's efforts to suppress it.
Alexei Navalny Funeral News
Significant security measures have been implemented, and thousands of mourners have gathered around the church and cemetery where Navalny will be laid to rest in the Russian capital. Allies of Navalny have accused the Kremlin of attempting to disrupt the funeral arrangements, citing challenges in securing a venue and finding a hearse willing to transport his body.
Alexei Navalny Funeral
Navalny, who died last month at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony, has drawn accusations from his widow, supporters, and Western leaders pointing fingers at Putin, although the Kremlin has denied any involvement. Negotiations for Navalny's release were reportedly underway before his death, leading his supporters to question the timing of events.
The funeral proceedings will be broadcasted live, enabling those outside Russia who have rallied behind Navalny's cause to observe the event online.
Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the updates.
The burial ceremony for Alexey Navalny has concluded, and Navalny's team has shared the initial photo of his body resting in a casket on social media. The image shows only his face, surrounded by floral arrangements. As the funeral proceedings come to an end, Navalny's body is being conveyed out of the church.
The parents of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny were seen entering the church where their son's funeral is underway.
Footage released by Alexey Navalny’s supporters shows mourners assembled at a Moscow church, applauding as his remains were brought to the venue. In another video, people can be seen chanting “Navalny.”
An associate close to Alexey Navalny expressed gratitude to those who attended the Moscow church where his funeral is set to commence.
"I am very grateful to those who came to the church today, and those who will come to the cemetery," Kira Yarmysh told the YouTube channel organized by Navalny’s supporters for the occasion.
The funeral is currently being streamed live on the Alexei Navalny YouTube channel. You can watch it in Russian by following this link.
According to Reuters, the Kremlin has stated that any unauthorized gatherings in support of the deceased Russian opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, who is scheduled to be buried in Moscow on Friday, would be considered unlawful.
During a briefing with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from providing any evaluation of Navalny as a political figure and mentioned that he had no comments for Navalny's family.
Mourners are beginning to gather outside a Moscow church where Alexei Navalny, the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, will be honoured before his burial. There is uncertainty about potential police actions against those attending to pay their respects.
The memorial service, overseen by a priest and featuring choral singing, provides an opportunity for attendees to approach the open casket of Navalny to bid their farewells.
Two hours prior to the service, a substantial police presence was observed around the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows in the Maryino district, where Navalny resided.