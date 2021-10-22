Ain Dubai finally set in motion offering a spectacular view to its guests

Located on Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai is one of the most anticipated attractions in the UAE, set in motion on October 21.

Ain Dubai, which offers its guests a view of some of the most spectacular landmarks in the country, comes as a commitment to developing the emirate’s offerings as a tourism and lifestyle destination. It is also an attempt to enrich the quality of life of people who live in Dubai.

The observation cabins of Ain Dubai, provide visitors with the perfect position for 360-degree views of Dubai.

The passengers can board into one of 48 luxurious cabins. Each of these cabins can carry up to 40 guests. This means there can be up to 1,750 people on the wheel.

One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes. At 250 metres, Ain Dubai is almost twice the height of the London Eye.

The current tallest, Las Vegas’ High Roller, stands at a height of 167.5 metres, with the Singapore Flyer reaching a height of 165 metres and China’s Star of Nanchang standing at 160 metres tall.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, took the ultimate ride as he soared over his emirate's skyline on top of a cabin on Ain Dubai. He shared a video across social media of him casually sipping from a mug on top of one of the cabins.

Ain Dubai has been one of the most highly anticipated tourist attractions in the UAE since construction started in 2015. Tickets for spots on the wheel for the first day were completely sold out.

To celebrate the opening, a two days event is planned at Bluewaters Island, with family entertainment, activities and food stations from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday. DJs, a light and drone show will also be a part of the event.

Fireworks for the opening of #aindubai. With GITEX earlier this week, and Expo over the next 6 months, Dubai feels like the de facto center of the world right now. pic.twitter.com/JGZe0HDg7Z — John Lillywhite (@Orpheus1) October 21, 2021

On Friday, there will be live entertainment and food stations, as well as more light shows and performances by six regional artists.