After spat with Airbus, Qatar Airways’s mega airplane order goes to Boeing

In a mega order, Qatar Airways buys up to 50 large cargo planes and also committed to take around 50 more Boeing 737 Max jets, US aircraft maker Boeing said on Tuesday.

This can be seen as a huge win for the company over European rival Airbus.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies.

Also Read: Qatar to become major non-NATO ally, US President tells emir

Although the list price of the planes would come up to about $27 billion, the airlines usually get deep discounts.

This comes as Airbus canceled a Qatar Airways order after an unusually bitter fight over complaints made by Qatar over paint jobs on a different model of the company's jet.

After the incident, Boeing swooped in to get the order.

During a signing ceremony at the White House, the order for cargo planes was announced. It was attended by executives from the airline and Boeing and other officials of both governments.

Also Read: Two men charged with making death threats to US President Joe Biden separately

The order was also praised by US President Joe Biden during an Oval Office meeting with the emir of Qatar. Biden called it "one of the largest deals that Boeing aircraft has ever had, and it will support tens of thousands of good-paying US Jobs here in America."

Qatar Airways will be the first airline to operate the 777-8, Boeing said. The airline has placed a firm order for 34 planes and took options for 16 more.

(With inputs from agencies)