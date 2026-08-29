/A US judge says the Pentagon broke the law when it blacklisted Anthropic

A federal judge in California has ruled that the United States Department of Defense acted unlawfully when it branded the artificial intelligence company Anthropic a supply chain risk to national security, a decision that lands in the middle of a widening argument over how much control AI developers keep over the way their models are used.

District Judge Rita Lin issued the order on Thursday night, and it was reported on Friday. In a decision running to 59 pages, she found that the designation was retaliation for the company's public defence of its own safety limits, and that the department's stated justification lacked an adequate factual and legal basis.

"The empty invocation of national security is not a blank check to punish and retaliate against government critics," Lin wrote, in a line that has already been picked up well beyond the technology press.

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What the dispute was actually about

The confrontation traces back to February, when the Trump administration instructed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth designated the company a supply chain risk the same day.

The trigger, according to Anthropic's filings, was its refusal to lift two contractual restrictions attached to Claude, its flagship model. One barred the use of the model for mass surveillance of Americans. The other barred fully autonomous weapons systems.

Anthropic has said publicly that it was willing to work with the defence establishment, and has existing government business, but would not remove those two conditions. Chief executive Dario Amodei has repeatedly staked out the same position in public remarks.

The designation carried real commercial weight. A supply chain risk label under federal procurement rules does not merely embarrass a vendor. It can shut it out of the defence market and cast a shadow over its dealings with other agencies and with private contractors who sell into that market.

The legal findings

Lin found violations on three separate tracks. She held that the designation infringed the First Amendment, because it punished the company for speech. She found a violation of the Fifth Amendment's due process clause. And she found the department had breached federal administrative law governing how agencies must reach and justify decisions.

The administrative law finding may prove the most durable of the three. Courts are generally reluctant to second-guess national security judgements, but they are far more willing to ask whether an agency followed its own procedures and built a record capable of supporting what it did.

That is the question Lin answered in the negative. On her reading, the department reached for a national security label without assembling the factual basis that the label requires.

What the ruling does not do

It is worth being precise about the limits here, because early coverage has blurred them.

The order blocks the designation and restores Anthropic's eligibility to compete for defence work. It does not order the Pentagon to award the company a contract, resume any particular programme, or restore any commercial relationship that lapsed in the interim.

Eligibility to bid and a guarantee of business are very different things. A procurement system has many lawful ways to decline to buy from a supplier it does not want, and none of them are foreclosed by this decision.

The government is expected to appeal. Until an appellate court has spoken, the practical position of the company inside the defence market remains unsettled.

Why this matters beyond one company

The case is the sharpest test yet of a question the AI industry has so far handled through voluntary policy: can a model developer impose binding limits on how a government customer uses its system, and hold that line when the customer objects?

Every major developer publishes an acceptable use policy. Almost none of them have been tested against a determined state buyer with procurement leverage. This ruling suggests that at least one court is prepared to treat the assertion of such limits as protected expression rather than mere contractual preference.

That has implications well outside the United States. Governments in Europe, India and elsewhere are drafting procurement rules for AI systems, and many are weighing how much say a vendor should retain over downstream military and surveillance applications.

The counter-argument

The strongest case against the ruling is not that Anthropic's safety limits are unreasonable. It is that a court has now inserted itself into a judgement the executive branch has traditionally been allowed to make on its own.

Supply chain risk designations exist precisely because the defence establishment sometimes needs to move quickly against a supplier without litigating the underlying intelligence in open court. If every such designation must survive a First Amendment challenge, the tool becomes considerably slower and more brittle.

There is also a narrower objection. A vendor that publicly refuses a customer's requirements has, in an ordinary commercial setting, simply declined the business. Recasting the customer's subsequent decision not to deal as retaliation for speech is a move that could be applied to a great many procurement disputes that have nothing to do with AI safety.

Lin's answer, in substance, was that the record here showed punishment rather than a considered procurement judgement. An appellate court may weigh that record differently.

What happens next

The immediate question is whether the government seeks a stay while it appeals. If it does and succeeds, the designation could remain in force through the appellate process, and the practical effect of Friday's news would be limited for months.

The broader question is whether other developers now feel able to write firmer limits into their government contracts. The commercial incentive has always pointed the other way, and defence budgets are among the largest single pools of money entering the sector.