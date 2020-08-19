A Colombian 'craftivist' is making bold statements with clay

Art is no longer a means of entertainment. The unique blend of of craft and activism speaks volumes about the real issues that the world is facing.

Craftivists (craft embedded with activism) all over the world are directing their ingenuity at the fight against coronavirus.

While some are creating fictitious illusions, a few are making the most intriguing inventions. There are others who are portraying real issues through art.

The Colombian craftivist Edgar Alvarez has been making a statement using his clay plastic artwork.

Edgar's clay figurines spread awareness on the suffering of people in the pandemic.

"This (pandemic) has changed us, so it is essential to be able to depict them (people struggling amid pandemic) and that is where I come in to explain it with clay plasticine. It is precisely that, to bring a clear message to people and that's how it works, with clay plasticine it is easier to explain certain issues”, Alvarez told Reuters.

Alvarez’s art shapes the popular perceptions on Venezuelan migrants who have sought a new life abroad.

These little figures are symbolic of these migrants fleeing their homes with a few belongings.

The clay figurines may be spotted in the streets of Bogota, and are placed nearer to the people who struggle to make their ends meet.

"I started as a child in school making little balls and stick figures and with my grandparents who liked to work with clay. My grandmother in particular made arepas (local food) and so I liked to make figures with the dough from arepas. And after school I did a lot of work (with clay) and then I discovered animation”, Alvarez added.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the Colombian economy, with the unemployment rate in the nation is at an all time high.

As the world continues to battle the deadly pandemic, Alvarez hopes that his work can provide animated lessons for real issues.