29 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike by Syrian regime forces in Idlib

At least 29 Turkish soldiers killed and 36 people have been injured in an airstrike in Syria's Idlib, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, he said 22 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian Air Force strike in Idlib.

"Seven people of those seriously injured have died, so the number of our dead soldiers increased to 29. A total of 36 soldiers were wounded, their treatment continues," Dogan said on the NTV television channel.

According to the Turkish presidential administration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.