12 people die flooded subway as heavy rains ravage central China

After torrential rains flooded a subway in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, a total of twelve people died, authorities said Wednesday.

Soldiers are leading the rescue in the city of more than 10 million people in Henan province, which has been hit by record rains which inundated the streets and the subway.

The city has experienced "a series of rare and heavy rainstorms, causing water to accumulate in Zhengzhou metro", city officials said in a Weibo post

The post said 12 people died and five were injured, while hundreds were rescued from the subway.

Various images showed dramatic rescues of pedestrians in Zhengzhou from torrents gushing through the streets.

Authorities have issued the highest warning level for Henan province as floods continue to hammer the region.

Annual floods during China's rainy season cause chaos and wash away roads, crops and houses.

However, the threat has worsened over the decades.

As per scientists, climate change is also worsening flooding around the world alongside other increasingly extreme weather patterns.

According to the authorities, the rainfall in the region was the heaviest since record-keeping began 60 years ago.