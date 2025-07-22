Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (July 21) said that Tehran cannot give up on its uranium enrichment program, which was severely damaged during the Israel-Iran war last month. The foreign minister, in an interview with Fox News, said that the damage to the nuclear facilities in Iran after US and Israeli strikes was serious and was being evaluated further. Responding to his comments, United States President Donald Trump said that he will do it again, if necessary. The US president went on to slam CNN for not believing Trump's statement that “Iran’s nuclear sites were obliterated.” Meanwhile, Araghchi informed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was in "good health" and that Tehran was open to talks with Washington but that those will not be direct "for the time being."

What Araghchi said in Fox News interview?

While speaking to Fox News, Araghchi said the impact of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites were “Serious” but added that Tehran won't give up enrichment. "Our facilities have been damaged – seriously damaged. The extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organisation," Araghchi said. "We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us," Araghchi added.

How Trump reacted?

After Iran's foreign minister's statement on Fox News, US President Donald Trump defended his remarks about Iran’s nuclear sites, doubling down in a Truth Social post. He said that Iranian minister's remark validates the US strikes and warned that his administration would carry out more such strikes if necessary. "Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!" Trump wrote. The POTUS then slammed CNN and MSNBC. "Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran’s nuclear sites," Trump added. He also labeled CNN and MSNBC as "major ratings losers," continuing his long-standing criticism of mainstream media outlets.

Iran-US nuclear talks and 12-day war

Prior to the war, Tehran and Washington held five rounds of nuclear talks mediated by Oman but could not agree on the extent to which Iran should be allowed to enrich uranium. Israel and Washington say Iran was close to enriching to levels that would allow it to quickly produce a nuclear weapon, while Tehran says its enrichment program is for civilian purposes only.