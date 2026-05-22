'We suffered because of him': Hamza Burhan’s family breaks silence

The family of slain Al-Badr commander Hamza Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar, has publicly distanced itself from his terror activities following reports of his killing in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Hamza Burhan, believed to be among the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a private educational institute in Gojra area of Muzaffarabad.

Back home in Ratnipora village of Pulwama district, the family said they had severed ties with him years ago and have suffered immense hardship because of his involvement in terrorism. His father, Gulzar Ahmed Dar, said the family had no contact with Hamza since 2018, when he travelled to Pakistan on what the family believed was a valid student-related visit.

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“He had gone on a valid passport and tourist visa in January 2018. He was studying at Rajiv Gandhi University in Bengaluru and had returned home after his first semester in December 2017. After 13 days, we came to know that he had travelled to Pakistan. We immediately informed the police and other agencies,” Gulzar Ahmed Dar said. According to the family, Hamza later uploaded documents online claiming admission to a medical college in Pakistan. However, months later they learnt he had joined terror ranks.

“We tried repeatedly to bring him back, but instead we later came to know he had joined terrorism. Since then, he never maintained any contact with the family,” the father added. The family alleged that his actions devastated their lives and careers. One of Hamza’s brothers, Shahid Gulzar, had reportedly qualified the preliminary and mains examinations of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), but was allegedly not permitted to appear for the interview stage. He was later arrested in 2022 and booked under multiple charges, including provisions of the UAPA, and remains in detention.

Another brother, Arif Gulzar, a PhD scholar, has also faced difficulties in pursuing a government career because of the family’s association with the slain terrorist, relatives said. “My younger brother, who qualified the KAS examination, has been in jail for the last four years because our brother became a terrorist. We hope that after his death, our family can finally return to a normal life and my brother may be released,” Hamza’s sister said.

The family’s residence in Kharbatpora Ratnipora was also attached by authorities under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Officials had described the double-storey house as property used for facilitating terror-related activities. Hamza Burhan, also known by the alias “Doctor,” was designated a terrorist by the Government of India in April 2022 for alleged involvement in terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Security sources claimed he had been operating from PoK under the cover of working at an educational institute.