/‘This kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India’: Iran expresses gratitude as Kashmiris donate gold, cash, utensils

The Iranian Embassy in India on Sunday expressed its gratitude for residents of Kashmir who launched a donation drive for Iran following recent US-Israel strikes, contributing cash, gold, and other valuables. Many social media users from Kashmir posted photographs and videos on X of people making voluntary contributions for the relief efforts in Iran.

Reacting to one such post, the Iranian Embassy in India said on its X handle, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India.”

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Replying to another post carrying a picture of gold jewellery, cash, utensils and even piggy banks, the embassy wrote, “We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India.”

Kashmir residents have been donating cash, gold, and copper utensils to the relief fund for Iran. The donation drive started a day after Eid celebrations, when youth in Shia-majority areas of the valley went door-to-door, collecting donations for those affected by the ongoing war in Iran.

In another post, the embassy shared a video of a Kashmiri woman donating a gold memento from her husband, who passed away 28 years ago.

The donations came nearly a week after the Iranian embassy in India posted details of a bank account on its social media platform on March 17 for the war-hit country.

In the X post on March 17, the Iranian embassy shared the account details and wrote, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran sincerely thanks the people of India for their generous support to those affected by the war in Iran. Donations should be made only to the Embassy’s official bank account. Please note that any QR codes or UPI details from unofficial sources are not endorsed by the Embassy, which bears no responsibility for them. Thank you for your support.”

Women, in particular, came forward to make contributions and donated gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other valuable household items.

Donations were collected particularly in the Budgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, which have significant Shia populations.

The people involved in the collections said the contributions will be routed through authorised relief agencies, including the Iranian Embassy, to ensure they reach those in need.