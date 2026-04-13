/'Give $1 billion and most beautiful woman': Uganda army chief issues 30-day ultimatum to Turkey — What's happening

A bizarre demand by Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the army chief of Uganda, has gone viral online after he issued an unusual set of requests to Turkey. In a post on X, Kainerugaba's first demanded $1 billion from Turkey for Uganda's long military contributions in Somalia in combating Islamic militants. The also wanted Ankara to hand over "the most beautiful woman in that country," for him to marry. While the seriousness and official position of Ugandaon these demands is not known, Kainerugaba threatened that if Ankara fails to comply within 30 days, Uganda would severe diplomatic ties, including the closure of Turkey's embassy in Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

What Kainerugaba said in a series of X posts?

In a series of posts on X on Saturday (Apr 11), Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of the armed forces in Uganda, accused Turkey of benefiting from major infrastructure and transport operations in Somalia, while Uganda carried the primary responsibility of fighting militants from Al-Shabaab for nearly 20 years under African Union efforts. He called for $1 billion as what he termed a “security dividend,” and controversially added, “On top of the $1 billion from Turkey, I want the most beautiful woman in that country for a wife!”

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He went on to warn that if his demands were not met, Kampala could take strong action, including blocking Turkish Airlines from its airspace and ending diplomatic relations with Ankara. “For Turkey it's a really simple deal... Either they pay us or I close their embassy here,” he wrote, adding that Uganda would not hesitate to take reciprocal steps. He further stated, “If Turkey does not address our problems, we will sever our diplomatic relations within 30 days,” while describing the relationship as strained and advising Ugandans to avoid traveling to Turkey for their safety.

Alongside raging against Ankara for stabbing Kampala in the back, Kainerugaba took the opportunity to declare his support for Israel, saying, "I am ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers to Israel, under my command, to protect the Holy Land — the land of Jesus Christ our God."

What we know about Kainerugaba bizarre demands?

Kainerugaba is known for his sexist and bizarre demands. In October 2022, he publicly offered 100 Ankole cows — which he described as "the most beautiful cows on earth" — in exchange for the hand in marriage of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This offer was followed by a threat. "If the Romans reject our cows, that means we must capture Rome. That would take us days to do," Kainerugaba said. Kainerugaba's father and Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, was forced to issue an apology for his son's remarks. Kainerugaba also publicly threatened Kenya in 2022 of invading it. This threat prompted his father to sack him temporarily from his position as Chief of Defence Forces and issue a formal apology to Kenya.

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