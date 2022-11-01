Why the monarchy has no place in 21st century Britain

The Queen has been laid to rest and the people have gone back to being blindly led once again by an institution that can only be described as decadent, lavish, greedy and above the law in the United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The Queen is dead! Long live the King! For a moment it felt like I was transported back in time to medieval Britain, where a clear, privileged, and defined hierarchy ruled these islands. Nothing much has really changed since those glory days of Great Britannia! The general public is still in awe of this racist and colonial institution, oblivious to its past history of murder, looting, and genocide in all its colonies. This institution is alone responsible for the murder and killing of over 100 million innocent civilians in their former colonies including India and the indigenous populations of America, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. This ‘achievement ‘is conveniently excluded from their history books taught at schools and other educational institutions. That’s why it comes as no surprise when well-meaning, “educated” Brits are shocked at any view or opinion that says otherwise. The queen is looked upon as God, to be fair she is the equivalent of the Roman Catholic Pope, being self-appointed the Head of the Church of England. The trappings of the Monarchy are embedded in every aspect of British society and culture and by royal decree, laws are made and changed while Prime Ministers are appointed and sacked. All in what the British believe is a functioning democracy where one family holds sway over all.

The much loved “Great Britain” name tag will go soon, along with the monarchy and the establishment who have ruled and maximised their wealth for centuries at the expense of the poor and working classes on this island and around the world during colonisation. Even during the Empire days citizens on these islands were living in squalor and abject poverty. Many people want to go back to the glory days of this country, where rivers were flowing with milk and honey and the “we are the good guys” image which is so conditioned and brainwashed into the minds of the British psyche from early childhood. Accurate history is not taught in this country but a very sanitised, pleasant version of it, mainly focusing on the grandeur of the monarchy for diversions and World War II.

This nation removed the kings and queens of the lands it conquered through deceit in the name of bringing democracy to the world but is still hanging on to its outdated traditions! A beacon of democracy that conveniently does not have a written constitution. Such hypocrisy! But why are we still so gullible and can’t see the obvious truth of where the power lies in this nation? Many people I personally know, support this outdated practice and institution and the cost to us the taxpayers. These very same individuals slam people on benefits, migrants, and food-banks, but are happy to give millions away to the queen and the extended royal family all in the name of tradition or a tourist attraction! This always proved my point that education does not necessarily mean you are aware or informed but conditioned to believe in an obvious lie. People want to go back to the glory days of the empire without fully understanding the true meaning of this statement. This country is responsible for all the major flashpoints around the world today. That’s the legacy of the empire and the monarchy, having committed mass genocide, looting of resources, and cultural decimation from which these countries are yet to recover.

Politicians who get elected see themselves as servants to the queen, not the electorate who voted for them in the first place. They take an oath to protect the queen (now king! And their heirs and successors!) Unbelievable! They then go about maintaining the status quo at the expense of people dying because of benefit cuts, food banks or parents having to starve in order to feed their children.

It’s time for action and it already looks like the new King will not have an easy ride like his mother the “Beloved Queen”. Here is hoping that real change finally comes to the land that decimated countries around the world in what is known as its glory days of the empire where the sun did not set; but now has to, in order to move forward as a truly democratic nation.

