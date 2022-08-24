What the world should learn from Scotland's remarkable achievement ?

On Monday, 15th August 2022, Scotland made its mark in history by passing the Period Products Act. Rigorously propounded by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, this law provides legal access to free menstrual products for all women. This is truly a momentous achievement for Scotland and a major milestone in the march towards women's liberation all over the world.

This decision comes as a striking move to tackle what is known as "period poverty" and should come as a lesson to nations all around the world. According to UNFPA, 'period poverty' is the term that describes the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products. In other words, it refers to the increasing economic insecurity and vulnerability women and girls belonging to the lower economic strata endure due to their inability to afford expensive menstrual products. Women in many parts of the world still have to use reusable pads or poor-quality tampons and sterilization cups, contributing to a hoard of diseases and urogenital infections like vaginosis or urinary tract infection, yeast infection, etc. Not only does this pose a serious threat to their health but it also makes menstruation a detested biological constraint to women all over the world, most of whom are unaware of its significance. According to WaterAid, the lack of proper sanitation facilities and menstrual products led to the early demise of nearly 800,000 women worldwide in a single year.

In addition, this inadequate access to proper menstrual products can become a potential impediment to women's work and education, confining them to their homes during those days of the month. Thus they are prevented from unleashing their full potential by forces completely beyond their control. According to a report by the NGO Dasra 23 million girls dropout of school annually due to the scarcity of affordable menstrual hygiene management.

Tackling period poverty by providing indispensable menstrual products like sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, etc is a pivotal step in the fight for gender equality. Bringing out reforms on these lines will remove the additional financial limitations that women endure and bring them on a nearly equal footing as men. This will essentially improve the lives of all women, becoming the fireball that burns down the stockpile of taboos and misleading ideas attached to menstruation.

