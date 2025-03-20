The United States got its lowest ranking ever in the World Happiness Report 2025. According to the United Nations-sponsored report published on Thursday (March 20), the US is ranked 24th in the list due to one main reason: the growth in the number of Americans eating their meals alone.



Finland ranked first as the world’s happiest country for the eighth straight year in the World Happiness Report due to its big lakes and smooth welfare system, which lift people's mood.

For the first time, Mexico ranked 6th, and Costa Rica ranked 10th in the list, coming within the top 10. Afghanistan is ranked as the unhappiest country of the world due to its humanitarian catastrophe since the Taliban's takeover in 2020.

The United States is positioned in 24th place, its lowest rank since the first report was launched in 2012 when it had recorded its highest showing at number 11.“The number of people dining alone in the United States has increased 53 per cent over the past two decades,” the report said.

It highlighted that shared meal time is connected with well-being. Another reason contributing to America's fall in the rankings was “the growth in political polarisation and votes against 'the system'.”

Details of the report

The report said, “The increasing number of people who eat alone is one reason for declining well-being in the United States.”

In the year 2023, around one in four Americans surveyed said they ate all their meals alone.

It also observed that the United States was one of few developed countries to see a growth in suicide or substance abuse at a time when those deaths are less in other countries.

The report surveyed people worldwide in 2022-2024, before US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.



Among the 10 happiest, Nordic countries shone bright, with Denmark, Iceland and Sweden following Finland in the list.

The happiness positions are derived on a three-year average of individuals’ self-assessed evaluations of life satisfaction, as well as social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, generosity, freedom, and political corruption.

