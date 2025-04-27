Amid surging tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and a series of retailatory measures that followed, social media in Pakistan has erupted — not in fear, but in humour. As India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, halted visas, and downgraded diplomatic ties, Pakistanis responded with a flood of memes against themselves, rather than panic.

Advertisment

The military is practicing, Pakistani leaders are threatening war, and both sides are preparing for any warlike scenario. If one ever occurs, Pakistanis are sharing memes that are absolutely hilarious. From water shortages to complete blackout, Pakistanis imagined a host of repercussions they might have to face due to India's measures.

Advertisment

The meme wave intensified on Saturday after Pakistan accused India of releasing water into the Jhelum River without prior notice. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "Wake up Anarkali, water has come, go wash your clothes," while others joked about finally being able to take a shower. The humour did not stop there. As tensions grew, memes lampooned not only the escalating diplomatic crisis but also Pakistan’s own internal struggles.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi sends stern warning to 'conspirators and perpetrators' of Pahalgam terror attack

Advertisment

 

Facing open threats from leaders like Pakistan’s Hanif Abbasi, who on Sunday warned India of "130 nukes aimed at you," the public on social media chose mockery over fear. Many users earlier, pointed to existing hardships, writing, "Stop water? It doesn't come anyway," and "Take Lahore, you'll return it in half an hour."

 

 

 

Also Read: Pakistan threatens war against India over Indus waters! But will it march towards its own collapse?

While the tragic loss of lives in Pahalgam has been widely condemned, Pakistan’s digital generation seems more focused on exposing the country’s economic struggles. Even as political leaders threaten India with war, the public — armed with wit and humour — appears well aware that Pakistan is in no condition for conflict. This echoes the 2019 Pulwama episode, when, despite India’s cross-border strikes, Pakistanis chose satire over sabre-rattling.