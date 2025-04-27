Amid surging tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and a series of retailatory measures that followed, social media in Pakistan has erupted — not in fear, but in humour. As India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, halted visas, and downgraded diplomatic ties, Pakistanis responded with a flood of memes against themselves, rather than panic.

India ne pani khol diya pic.twitter.com/A5Vit1ygej — Faizan (@faizannrriaz) April 26, 2025

The military is practicing, Pakistani leaders are threatening war, and both sides are preparing for any warlike scenario. If one ever occurs, Pakistanis are sharing memes that are absolutely hilarious. From water shortages to complete blackout, Pakistanis imagined a host of repercussions they might have to face due to India's measures.

Meri shadi tk jang rok do please.. itny kpry kb silwa k pehnu ge?😭😭 — GulBaharBano 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Stay_AwayBro) April 24, 2025

The meme wave intensified on Saturday after Pakistan accused India of releasing water into the Jhelum River without prior notice. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "Wake up Anarkali, water has come, go wash your clothes," while others joked about finally being able to take a shower. The humour did not stop there. As tensions grew, memes lampooned not only the escalating diplomatic crisis but also Pakistan’s own internal struggles.

War cancel. Back to boring routine again. pic.twitter.com/PyLRJHiU1V — 𝒥. Sad Hazelnut (@naanchannay) April 26, 2025

Hum ny adhi dunia ka qarza dena hai es leye koi bhi india ko hum pr hamla nhi krny dy ga, soo jao sb😌 https://t.co/lMOa9WEdlW — Chilli Butter (@ChilliButter_) April 24, 2025

koi dubai main free dance classes he de de mujhe? itni frustration aur anxiety kaisay niklay gi yaar. walk ker ker k mere paoun jawaab de gaye hain — askari 10 ko bacha lo! (@mahobili) April 26, 2025

Facing open threats from leaders like Pakistan’s Hanif Abbasi, who on Sunday warned India of "130 nukes aimed at you," the public on social media chose mockery over fear. Many users earlier, pointed to existing hardships, writing, "Stop water? It doesn't come anyway," and "Take Lahore, you'll return it in half an hour."

Utho anarkali pani aa gaya kapre dho lo pic.twitter.com/1XYKiJBp8Y — 🇵🇰 Mr. Capitalist (@__capitalist___) April 26, 2025

the funniest shit is, there is absolutely nothing india can threaten us with that we aren’t already suffering from at the hands of our govt



pani rok louge? wese hi nahi aata

maar dou ge? humari govt maar hi rahi hai

lahore le lou ge? Le lo adhay ghantay baad khud wapis ker jaoge — nma (@namaloomafraaad) April 24, 2025

While the tragic loss of lives in Pahalgam has been widely condemned, Pakistan’s digital generation seems more focused on exposing the country’s economic struggles. Even as political leaders threaten India with war, the public — armed with wit and humour — appears well aware that Pakistan is in no condition for conflict. This echoes the 2019 Pulwama episode, when, despite India’s cross-border strikes, Pakistanis chose satire over sabre-rattling.