Who is Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón? 1st Openly Trans Actress Nominated For An Oscar

Career

Gascón began her career in 1995, appearing in the Spanish daily soap opera “El super”. She went on to work in various shows and movies, including “Calle Nueva”, “Buscan fulmontis”, “Me da igual”, “Box 507”, and “Say I Do”. In 2009, Gascón moved to Mexico and appeared in several Mexican telenovelas and box-office hits like “The Noble Family” (2013) and “El Señor de los Cielos” (2014).