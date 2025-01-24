Who is Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón? 1st Openly Trans Actress Nominated For An Oscar

Karla Sofía Gascón made history by becoming the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category.

In the highly acclaimed movie, Gascón plays the role of Juan ‘Manitas’ Del Monte, a Mexican drug kingpin.

Marking this momentous moment of Gascon’s career, here we compile details of her early life, education, and career that you should know:

Born and Raised

Born on March 31, 1972, in Alcobendas, Spain. Gascón developed a passion for acting at a young age and decided to pursue it as a career at 16. Gascón earned an acting degree from the ECAM.

Career

Gascón began her career in 1995, appearing in the Spanish daily soap opera “El super”. She went on to work in various shows and movies, including “Calle Nueva”, “Buscan fulmontis”, “Me da igual”, “Box 507”, and “Say I Do”. In 2009, Gascón moved to Mexico and appeared in several Mexican telenovelas and box-office hits like “The Noble Family” (2013) and “El Señor de los Cielos” (2014).

Transition and Autobiography

In 2016, Gascón publicly came out as a trans woman. Speaking about her transition, she told The New York Times, “When I finished my transition, I didn’t know if I was going to have a career after that.”

Personal Life

Gascón is married to Marisa Gutiérrez, whom she met at 19 in her hometown. They have a daughter, born in 2011.

