Ice Apple - Health Benefits Of This Juicy Fruit That You Must Know
Hydration
Ice apples are rich in water content, which helps increase hydration levels in the body. Especially during summer, they keep the body cool and help regulate body temperature.
Nutrient-Rich
This fruit is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fibre, and protein.
Digestive Health
Ice apples have a high fibre content that helps prevent constipation. They also contain natural electrolytes that support overall digestive health.
Best for Summers
The cooling nature of this fruit makes it ideal for maintaining body temperature during hot weather.
Antioxidant Properties
Ice apple is a good source of antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.