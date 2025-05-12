Ice Apple - Health Benefits Of This Juicy Fruit That You Must Know

May 12, 2025, 12:06 IST
Pragati Awasthi

Hydration

Ice apples are rich in water content, which helps increase hydration levels in the body. Especially during summer, they keep the body cool and help regulate body temperature.

Nutrient-Rich

This fruit is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fibre, and protein.

Digestive Health

Ice apples have a high fibre content that helps prevent constipation. They also contain natural electrolytes that support overall digestive health.

Best for Summers

The cooling nature of this fruit makes it ideal for maintaining body temperature during hot weather.

Antioxidant Properties

Ice apple is a good source of antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.