A Delhi-based woman, Priyanshi Bhatt has garnered widespread attention after her post went viral on LinkedIn, seeking job opportunities for her father.



The post was titled “Hire my dad.” According to the post, her father is a seasoned professional in the automobile industry.



In her post, Priyanshi said that her father is a hardworking individual with an experience of 30 to 40 years in the automobile sector. He works in the paint shop division.

She added that he has held prominent positions throughout his career. His positions includes manager, plant head, director, and even CEO.



He has previously worked in companies such as Swaraj Mazda, Maruti Joint Venture, Alfa Cotec Industry, and KD Industries.



Bhatt also wrote about the leadership qualities of her father. She told that many of his former colleagues have continued working with him over the years, often following him from one organisation to another.



“People who trained under him 20-30 years ago are still with him and have switched companies alongside him just to be under his mentorship,” she said.



Despite his extensive experience, Bhatt told that her father has faced financial challenges at his current company. He has gone without receiving his fixed salary for the past year.



However, despite the issue, he has continued working in his role. He also works extra hours and sacrifices weekends to fulfil his responsibilities.



Bhatt expressed that she hopes that her father's skill and experience will be recognised soon. She encouraged her network on LinkedIn to consider her father for relevant position in the automobile industry.



The post has since gone viral as it resonated with many LinkedIn users. Netizens have shown their support for the professional journey and dedication of i's father.