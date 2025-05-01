Advertisment
Technology

What’s next for GTA 6? Huge reveals expected in upcoming trailer

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Gamers are buzzing with excitement as they wait for the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. After the thrilling reveal of Jason and Lucia, fans are hoping Rockstar Games will soon show us even more from the world of Vice City!

Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
GTA 6 – The Hype Continues!
1/7

Dive Deeper Into Jason and Lucia
2/7

The first trailer introduced us to Jason and Lucia, but left us with many questions. Fans are eager to learn more about their story, their relationship, and what drives them in the new chapter of the GTA saga.

Explore More of Vice City
3/7

We know GTA 6 brings us back to Vice City, but how big will the map be? A wider look at the city’s neighbourhoods, countryside, beaches, and hidden areas would truly excite players about the game's massive world.

Meet the Supporting Characters
4/7

A great GTA game is never complete without unforgettable side characters. Fans are waiting to meet new allies, villains, and comic relief figures who will add drama and fun to Jason and Lucia’s journey.

Reveal New Gameplay Features
5/7

Rockstar is famous for pushing gaming to the next level. Players are hoping to see improved driving, new combat systems, creative missions, and jaw-dropping action that truly define the next generation of gaming.

: Set the Release Date!
6/7

While Rockstar has hinted at a Fall 2025 launch, fans are desperate for a specific date. A confirmed release day would let gamers worldwide circle their calendars and count down to the most awaited game of the decade.

GTA 6 – Future of Gaming
7/7

With deeper stories, a bigger world, unforgettable characters, next-gen gameplay, and a clear launch date, GTA 6 could set a new standard for open-world games. The next trailer can’t come soon enough!

