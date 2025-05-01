What’s next for GTA 6? Huge reveals expected in upcoming trailer

Gamers are buzzing with excitement as they wait for the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. After the thrilling reveal of Jason and Lucia, fans are hoping Rockstar Games will soon show us even more from the world of Vice City!
The first trailer introduced us to Jason and Lucia, but left us with many questions. Fans are eager to learn more about their story, their relationship, and what drives them in the new chapter of the GTA saga.
We know GTA 6 brings us back to Vice City, but how big will the map be? A wider look at the city’s neighbourhoods, countryside, beaches, and hidden areas would truly excite players about the game's massive world.
A great GTA game is never complete without unforgettable side characters. Fans are waiting to meet new allies, villains, and comic relief figures who will add drama and fun to Jason and Lucia’s journey.
Rockstar is famous for pushing gaming to the next level. Players are hoping to see improved driving, new combat systems, creative missions, and jaw-dropping action that truly define the next generation of gaming.
While Rockstar has hinted at a Fall 2025 launch, fans are desperate for a specific date. A confirmed release day would let gamers worldwide circle their calendars and count down to the most awaited game of the decade.
With deeper stories, a bigger world, unforgettable characters, next-gen gameplay, and a clear launch date, GTA 6 could set a new standard for open-world games. The next trailer can’t come soon enough!