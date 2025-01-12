This January, the night sky offers a rare treat: four bright planets visible at the same time after sunset. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars align along the ecliptic, creating a stunning celestial lineup. While such alignments aren’t technically rare, seeing four bright planets together doesn’t happen every year. Make sure to take a moment to enjoy this cosmic display!

How to spot the planet parade

To catch the planet parade this January, head outside after dark. Look southwest to spot Venus and Saturn glowing brightly near each other. Jupiter will appear high overhead, while Mars rises in the east. The planets form a straight line across the sky, known as the ecliptic, which represents the plane of the solar system. For an even better view, use binoculars or a telescope.

Tips for the Best skywatching experience

Make the most of January’s night sky with these tips:

Find a spot away from city lights to avoid light pollution.

Dress warmly, as January nights can be chilly.

Use binoculars or a telescope to enhance your view of Mars, Venus, and Saturn.

Be patient and allow your eyes 15–20 minutes to adjust to the dark.

Take a star map or use a skywatching app to help identify planets and constellations.

Quadrantid meteor shower peaks on January 3

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks on January 3, and it’s one of the first skywatching highlights of the year. Under dark, clear skies, you could spot 20–30 meteors per hour. The crescent moon sets early, so it won’t interfere with viewing. For the best experience, head to a rural area after midnight, let your eyes adjust to the dark, and enjoy the show as dawn approaches.

Venus and Saturn meet in the sky

On January 17 and 18, Venus and Saturn will come incredibly close in the evening sky, appearing just two degrees apart. Look southwest shortly after sunset to spot this beautiful conjunction. Although the planets will look close together, they’re actually hundreds of millions of miles apart in space. This celestial pairing is a reminder of the vastness of the solar system.

Mars shines bright

Mars is at opposition this month, meaning it’s directly opposite the Sun from Earth. This makes the Red Planet look bigger and brighter in the night sky. You’ll find it rising in the east after sunset and shining all night long, setting in the southwest by dawn. This is the best time to observe Mars, which will be slightly closer to Earth than usual, making it a must-see for stargazers.

Moon covers Mars on January 13

On January 13, the full moon will appear to pass directly in front of Mars in a rare celestial event called an occultation. This will be visible for skywatchers across the U.S. and Eastern Canada. Check your local skywatching app for exact times in your area. As the moon rises in the eastern sky, it will slowly cover Mars, creating an unforgettable sight.