Will GTA 6 run on your PC? 7 key specification you must know as Rockstar Games releases launch date

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the decade. With Rockstar Games unveiling the launch date in May 2026, fans now eagerly await the release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and eventually PC. However, with its new graphics engine and complex world, you’ll need more than just an average setup to play it smoothly on your PC.
GTA 6 promises real-time ray tracing, hyper-realistic weather effects and a detailed open world set in a new version of Vice City. It means the game will be much heavier than GTA 5. If you’re still gaming with an old GTX 970 or a basic CPU, now might be the time to upgrade before the chaos begins.
Although Rockstar hasn't released official system requirements yet, early reports suggest you'll need at least Windows 11, an Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB RAM, and an RTX 3060 or RX 6600XT. Storage-wise, you’ll need a fast 150GB SSD just to get started.
To enjoy GTA 6 at its best, experts suggest a high-end PC setup. Think Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 5900X, 32GB RAM, and at least an RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT GPU. You’ll also need a DirectStorage-compatible SSD and a powerful audio setup for immersive sound.
With fast-paced driving, huge maps, and detailed textures, GTA 6 will rely heavily on SSDs. Loading screens will be a thing of the past if you invest in a good NVMe SSD. Traditional HDDs simply won’t be fast enough to keep up with the game’s speed and complexity.
GTA 6 is expected to support DirectStorage — a technology that loads game assets directly from your SSD to your GPU. This means almost zero loading times and super-smooth transitions across locations. Make sure your SSD and graphics card are both compatible to enjoy the full effect.
GTA 6 will likely hit PC after its console release in 2025. However, to be ready on day one, it's smart to upgrade your hardware now. From faster SSDs to powerful GPUs, getting your system up to speed will make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Your Vice City adventure awaits make sure your PC is ready to handle it.