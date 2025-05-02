The Rolex on your wrist is getting more expensive! Here’s why

Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Rolex, Cartier, Omega Prices Rise Due to US Tariffs The US has imposed a 10% tariff on Swiss watches, leading to price hikes on major luxury brands. Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Breitling, and others are increasing their prices.

Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
Rolex, Cartier, Omega Prices Rise Due to US Tariffs The US has imposed a 10% tariff on Swiss watches, leading to price hikes on major luxury brands. Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Breitling, and others are increasing their prices.

The US has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Swiss watches, leading to price hikes on major luxury brands. Rolex, Omega, Cartier and others are increasing their prices in response. The rise could make it harder for collectors to buy new watches in the US.

Rolex Increases Prices Starting May 1
Rolex will raise its prices by around 3 per cent in the US. The new tariff and higher shipping costs have led to the increase. Collectors looking to buy the Submariner or Daytona may now have to pay more than expected.

Omega and Cartier Follow Suit
Omega plans an average 5 per cent price hike. Cartier and other Richemont-owned brands are also adjusting their prices. This makes even entry-level models more expensive for American buyers.

Independent Brands Like Breitling Also Affected
Breitling and other independent brands are also increasing prices. The rising costs are due to tariffs, transport fees, and lower margins for retailers. Many expect LVMH brands like TAG Heuer and Bvlgari to follow soon.

Dealers & Retailers Feel the Pressure
Retailers’ profit margins are shrinking as watchmakers push prices higher. Some US dealers are also rushing to stock up before prices rise again.

