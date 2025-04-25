India-Pakistan Standoff: 5 heroes who shaped Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil war

The Kargil War of 1999, fought between the rival nations, India and Pakistan in the harsh terrain of the Himalayas, remains one of the most important episodes in recent South Asian military history. Beyond tactical manoeuvres and territorial defence, the conflict is remembered for the lives given in silence and strength. Among the many who did not return, seven soldiers stand as symbols of duty and resolve.
Captain Vikram Batra (Param Vir Chakra, posthumous) led the assault on Point 5140. Under continuous enemy fire, he advanced with his company and secured the objective. He later fell in action at Point 4875 during a close engagement.
Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra, posthumous) of the 11 Gorkha Rifles led his platoon through several operations, including the capture of Khalubar. Despite multiple injuries, he continued to lead and engage the enemy until he succumbed to his injuries.
Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari (Maha Vir Chakra posthumous) of the Garhwal Rifles led his men in the battle for Tololing. Under intense fire by the enemy side, he moved ahead with his section and cleared key positions. He was martyred in the exchange.
Captain Anuj Nayyar (Maha Vir Chakra, posthumous) of the Jat Regiment played an important role in capturing Point 4875. His actions led to the clearing of enemy bunkers and allowed his company to secure the ridge during the war. He died during the final assault.
Rifleman Shyam Bhan Singh (Vir Chakra, posthumous), with the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, fought in the operation to recapture Point 4875. He was killed while holding ground against a fierce enemy counterattack.