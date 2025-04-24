Hunt for Pahalgam attackers: Rs 20 lakh reward announced! Here’s how you can help (Check pics)

At least five terrorists are suspected to have carried out the deadly attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. According to sources cited by The Indian Express, three of them are believed to be Pakistani nationals, while the other two are local militants from Kashmir. Witnesses and intelligence inputs indicated that the Urdu spoken by the foreign attackers matched dialects from specific regions in Pakistan.
The attackers are believed to have fled to the higher altitudes of the Pir Panjal range. A joint search operation involving the Indian Army, central paramilitary forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police is currently underway.
The J&K Police has announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of each terrorist involved. Informers’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.
One suspect is reportedly linked to a 2023 attack on an Indian Air Force convoy, which claimed the life of a corporal. The local suspects, believed to be from Kulgam district, allegedly received training in Pakistan after traveling there in 2017. Investigators say this attack was likely a joint operation by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
According to officials, the terrorists were equipped with body or gun-mounted cameras—standard practice in recent attacks. These recordings are often used for propaganda purposes by terror outfits like LeT.
Authorities are also investigating whether Lashkar commander Saifullah Kasuri alias Saifullah Khalid was involved in the planning. He is a known associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and has been linked to several past terror plots.
Officials admitted that changing terrorist tactics—like avoiding electronic devices and moving through dense forests—have made detection difficult. Despite prior inputs of possible terror movement, the specific area targeted wasn’t on high alert due to other ongoing threats to railway infrastructure and migrant workers.