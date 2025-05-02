Harry Potter Day: 7 best inspirational quotes from J K Rowling's Harry Potter

On Living In The Moment
"It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live" - Albus Dumbledore
On Facing Fears
"Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself" - Hermione Granger
On Staying Positive
"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light" - Albus Dumbledore
On The Duality Of Humans
"We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on" - Sirius Black
On Courage
"You sort of start thinking anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve" - Ginny Weasley
On Power
"If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals" - Sirius Black
On Simple Living
"Fame clearly isn't everything" - Severus Snape