Harry Potter Day: 7 best inspirational quotes from J K Rowling's Harry Potter

Harry Potter continues to influence and encourage readers of all ages, proving the lasting power of the magical world of Hogwarts. Here are the best inspirational quotes from the series.

Authored by: Moohita Kaur Garg
Harry Potter best quotes Photograph: (Combination image created using images from AFP and Reuters)
On Living In The Moment
On Living In The Moment

"It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live" - Albus Dumbledore

On Facing Fears
On Facing Fears

"Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself" - Hermione Granger

On Staying Positive
On Staying Positive

"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light" - Albus Dumbledore

On The Duality Of Humans
On The Duality Of Humans

"We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on" - Sirius Black

On Courage
On Courage

"You sort of start thinking anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve" - Ginny Weasley

On Power
On Power

"If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals" - Sirius Black

On Simple Living
On Simple Living

"Fame clearly isn't everything" - Severus Snape

