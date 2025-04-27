'From Rs 72 lakh to Rs 25 crore': 6 most luxurious watches worn by Bollywood stars

Salman Khan stunned the world with the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, a jaw-dropping creation encrusted with 714 diamonds and limited to just 18 pieces globally. At Rs 25 crore, this is not merely a watch; it’s a sparkling work of art, making Salman’s wrist the most expensive real estate in Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan brought serious swagger to the IPL 2024 final with the Richard Mille RM052 Titanium Skull. This Rs 5.75 crore masterpiece, with its dramatic skull motif, is a blend of high art and horological innovation, echoing the Badshah’s timeless charisma.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 6 Crore Richard Mille RM 028 – The New-Age Icon’s Choice Kapoor’s collection includes the Richard Mille RM 028 Automatic Rose Gold Diver, valued at Rs 1.12 crore, but he has also been spotted with pieces worth up to Rs 6 crore. His taste for rare, high-performance watches cements his place among Bollywood’s most stylish.
Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 72 Lakh Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph Nawabi Sophistication, the real Nawab of Bollywood, owns the Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph, a rare classic worth Rs 72 lakh. His collection, valued at over Rs 3.3 crore, reflects royal elegance and old-world sophistication.
Sunny Deol’s Rs 1.3 Crore Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Rugged Luxury, Deol made a statement on Koffee with Karan with his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Self-winding Chronograph in 18k rose gold. Priced at Rs 1.3 crore, this watch blends ruggedness with refined taste, much like the star himself.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Custom Diamond Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Rs 1.2 Crore – Punjabi Bling. Dosanjh turned heads on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, custom-set with diamonds. Rs 1.2 Crore, it sits firmly in the upper luxury bracket, making Diljit’s wrist a canvas for personal luxury and style.