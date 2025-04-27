'From Rs 72 lakh to Rs 25 crore': 6 most luxurious watches worn by Bollywood stars

Salman Khan’s Rs 25 Crore Jacob & Co. Billionaire III

Salman Khan stunned the world with the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, a jaw-dropping creation encrusted with 714 diamonds and limited to just 18 pieces globally. At Rs 25 crore, this is not merely a watch; it’s a sparkling work of art, making Salman’s wrist the most expensive real estate in Bollywood.