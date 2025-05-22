ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: The 2 space watches He’ll Wear on the ISS

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will wear two Omega watches during his ISS mission, as part of the historic Ax-4 crew launching this year.

 A watch with history

Omega’s Speedmaster was certified by NASA in 1965. Since then, it’s been the go-to timepiece for astronauts on every manned space mission.

Built for extremes

These watches can survive shocks up to 40G, resist corrosion, work in a vacuum and function under intense pressure and temperature swings.

What Shukla will wear

Shukla will use two models: the X-33 Skywalker inside the spacecraft and the Moonwatch for spacewalks and extravehicular activities.

Why watches matter in space

In space, accurate time is critical. These watches help astronauts keep track of tasks, experiments, and communication during missions.

A legacy of precision

The Ax-4 crew continues a 60-year tradition of Omega in space. Every astronaut gets specially calibrated watches before take-off.

A proud Indian moment

The Ax-4 mission marks India’s first government-backed astronaut on the ISS. Shukla’s journey reflects global teamwork and scientific progress.