Will India react immediately to Pahalgam terror attack? Here's how GOI responded to similar assaults in the past

Photos: The Indian government has historically responded promptly to terror attacks, as seen in the Pahalgam attack of , where diplomatic and military measures were swiftly enacted.

Authored by: WION Web Team
Photos: The Indian government has historically responded promptly to terror attacks, as seen in the Pahalgam attack of , where diplomatic and military measures were swiftly enacted.

WION Web Team
Will the Indian government react immediately to terror attacks?
Pahalgam terror attack xg
Sameer Guha, an Indian tourist, who was killed by gunmen at the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. His wife mourns during his funeral near their house in Kolkata on April 23, 2025.
1/9

Pahalgam Terror Attack on April, 2025

26 civilians were killed by gunmen in the Pahalgam district of Kashmir on 22 April, 2025. On April 23, 2025, the Indian government took strict measures against Pakistan, like declining diplomatic ties with Pakistan, rejection of Pakistani military attaches, dismissal of the Indus Water Treaty and closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the border.

Ganderbal AtGNtack in October 2024n
A representative image of civilians were killed in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir.
2/9

Militant attack in Ganderbal, Kashmir

7 civilians, including a doctor and 6 construction workers, were killed in a militant attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district of Kashmir on October 20, 2024. In a retaliatory attack, Lashkar commander Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed by security forces in an encounter in Dachigram area in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2024.

Will Indian government react immediately or not to terror attacks
Representative image of Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's Funeral in Kashmir
3/9

Inspector Wani's Death in Eidgah Attack in October 2023

Masroor Ahmad Wani, a Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector, was killed by militants in Srinagar's Eidgah area. Wani was shot while playing cricket at the Eidgah grounds on October 29, 2023. Later, Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Usman Lashkari was killed by Kashmir police in an encounter in November 2023.

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) offficer pays tribute to CRPF soldiers fnbg
An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer pays tribute to CRPF soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama Attack in 2019
4/9

Pulwama Attack in 2019

A terror attack killed 41 CRPF soldiers in Kashmir's Pulwama district, in Srinagar on February 14, 2022. 12 days later, India responded with an airstrike on a major terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

sunjwan camp attackdfb
A representative image of the Sunjuwan Attack in 2018
5/9

Sunjuwan Attack in 2018

On 10 February 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjuwan Military Camp in Jammu. In this attack, six soldiers and one civilian were killed, while 14 other soldiers were injured. In response, on 5 March, India killed Mufti Waqas, the planner of the Sunjuwan attack, in Avantipoora.

Amarnath yatra attack
A representative image of the Amarnath Yatra attack in 2027
6/9

Amarnath Yatra Attack in 2017

On 10th July 2017, terrorists attacked the Amarnath Yatra and killed seven Hindu devotees in a crossfire in Kashmir. In response, India killed the Abu Ismail on September 14, 2017.

BSF ATTACK DFB
A representative image of the terror attack on the BSF Camp in 2017
7/9

BSF Camp Attack in 2017

On 2 October 2017, one Indian soldier was killed by three Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide terrorists in an attack on the BSF Camp near Srinagar, Kashmir. In response to this, in November 2017, India killed Noor Mohammad Tantray, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who was the alleged mastermind of this attack.

uri attackb
A representative image of the URI attack in 2016
8/9

Taack on Army base camp in 2016

On 18 September 2016, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Indian Army Base Camp and killed 19 soldiers. In response to this, 11 days later, India undertook a surgical strike on a terrorist camp near the Line of Control (LOC).

Sunjuwan Attack in 2018 db
9/9

LeT attack on BSF troops - October 2015

On 5 August 2015, two members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) terrorists attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Udhampur and injured 10 civilians. In response to this attack, on 29 October 2015, India killed the LeT leader Abu Qasim in Kulgam.

Terror attack Pakistan India
by WION Web Team
