Will India react immediately to Pahalgam terror attack? Here's how GOI responded to similar assaults in the past

Pahalgam Terror Attack on April, 2025
26 civilians were killed by gunmen in the Pahalgam district of Kashmir on 22 April, 2025. On April 23, 2025, the Indian government took strict measures against Pakistan, like declining diplomatic ties with Pakistan, rejection of Pakistani military attaches, dismissal of the Indus Water Treaty and closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the border.
Militant attack in Ganderbal, Kashmir
7 civilians, including a doctor and 6 construction workers, were killed in a militant attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district of Kashmir on October 20, 2024. In a retaliatory attack, Lashkar commander Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed by security forces in an encounter in Dachigram area in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2024.
Inspector Wani's Death in Eidgah Attack in October 2023
Masroor Ahmad Wani, a Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector, was killed by militants in Srinagar's Eidgah area. Wani was shot while playing cricket at the Eidgah grounds on October 29, 2023. Later, Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Usman Lashkari was killed by Kashmir police in an encounter in November 2023.
Pulwama Attack in 2019
A terror attack killed 41 CRPF soldiers in Kashmir's Pulwama district, in Srinagar on February 14, 2022. 12 days later, India responded with an airstrike on a major terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.
Sunjuwan Attack in 2018
On 10 February 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjuwan Military Camp in Jammu. In this attack, six soldiers and one civilian were killed, while 14 other soldiers were injured. In response, on 5 March, India killed Mufti Waqas, the planner of the Sunjuwan attack, in Avantipoora.
Amarnath Yatra Attack in 2017
On 10th July 2017, terrorists attacked the Amarnath Yatra and killed seven Hindu devotees in a crossfire in Kashmir. In response, India killed the Abu Ismail on September 14, 2017.
BSF Camp Attack in 2017
On 2 October 2017, one Indian soldier was killed by three Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide terrorists in an attack on the BSF Camp near Srinagar, Kashmir. In response to this, in November 2017, India killed Noor Mohammad Tantray, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who was the alleged mastermind of this attack.
Taack on Army base camp in 2016
On 18 September 2016, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Indian Army Base Camp and killed 19 soldiers. In response to this, 11 days later, India undertook a surgical strike on a terrorist camp near the Line of Control (LOC).
LeT attack on BSF troops - October 2015
On 5 August 2015, two members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) terrorists attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Udhampur and injured 10 civilians. In response to this attack, on 29 October 2015, India killed the LeT leader Abu Qasim in Kulgam.